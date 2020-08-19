Samira Beckwith Sells 2,140 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

