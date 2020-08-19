Samira Beckwith Sells 2,140 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
