SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 18,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,547. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

