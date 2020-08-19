Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $227,525.76 in Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $227,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,344 shares in the company, valued at $227,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Schrodinger stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. Schrodinger Inc has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,314,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

