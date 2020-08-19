Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,462 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.