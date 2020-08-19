Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

