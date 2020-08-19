Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, 308,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,101,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

