ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $104,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,911 shares of company stock valued at $41,654,383. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $454.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.13 and its 200 day moving average is $359.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

