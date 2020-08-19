Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 319,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,598,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

