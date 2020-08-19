Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PEP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.16. The company had a trading volume of 136,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.