Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $226,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.79. The company had a trading volume of 98,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,315. The firm has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

