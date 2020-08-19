Short Interest in Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Grows By 165.1%

Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the July 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 623.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Aena SME from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena SME from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Aena SME in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aena SME stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. Aena SME has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $194.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.96.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

