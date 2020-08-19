Short Interest in Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Increases By 165.1%

Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 623.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANNSF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena SME from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aena SME from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. Aena SME has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

