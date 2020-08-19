Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Declines By 66.7%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALIZY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ALIZY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 87,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,892. Allianz has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

