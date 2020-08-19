Short Interest in AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Decreases By 77.6%

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the July 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. AMERAMEX INTL I/SH has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.
AMERAMEX INTL I/SH Company Profile
