Short Interest in AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Decreases By 77.6%

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the July 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. AMERAMEX INTL I/SH has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies in heavy construction, surface mining, infrastructure, logging, shipping, and transportation industries. It carries an inventory of front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers.

