Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Declines By 82.1%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Andrea Electronics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 72,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,367. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Andrea Electronics
