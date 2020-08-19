Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Declines By 82.1%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Andrea Electronics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 72,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,367. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

