Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Drops By 82.1%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ANDR traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 72,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
