Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Drops By 82.1%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ANDR traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 72,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

