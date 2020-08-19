Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Expands By 18.1%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,226,100 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,730,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,584.6 days.

ANFGF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

