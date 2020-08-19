Short Interest in Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Rises By 500.0%

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ANFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANFC traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Black Ridge Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

