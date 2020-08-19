Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Grows By 11.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 288,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,381. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.