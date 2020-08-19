Short Interest in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expands By 11.0%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $106.87. 63,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

