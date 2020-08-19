Short Interest in Surgutneftegas (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Increases By 11.0%

Surgutneftegas (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgutneftegas in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Surgutneftegas has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

