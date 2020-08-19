Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Increases By 500.0%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

