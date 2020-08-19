Short Interest in Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Rises By 98.9%

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Terrascend in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Terrascend in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Terrascend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TRSSF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 132,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,634. Terrascend has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

