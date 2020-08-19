Short Interest in TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Decreases By 56.6%

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TRUMY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,561. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.21.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About TERUMO CORP/ADR

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

