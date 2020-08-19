Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Declines By 16.4%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 1,316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,498.5 days.
OTCMKTS TOIPF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
