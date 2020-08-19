Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Declines By 16.4%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 1,316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,498.5 days.

OTCMKTS TOIPF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.