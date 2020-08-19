Short Interest in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Expands By 17.0%

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust International LLC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 416,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 53.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,232 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TCRD. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.53. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

