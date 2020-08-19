Short Interest in TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Rises By 176.2%

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOELY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. 41,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.24. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

