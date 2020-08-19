Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expands By 100.0%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $161.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,500 shares of company stock worth $79,970. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 130,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,785,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.