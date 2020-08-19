Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expands By 100.0%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
In other news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $161.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,500 shares of company stock worth $79,970. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 130,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,785,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.89.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.