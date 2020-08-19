Short Interest in Torstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:TORSF) Drops By 39.6%

Torstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:TORSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Torstar from $0.63 to $0.74 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485. Torstar has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

