Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Rises By 418.5%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 418.5% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 300,944 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

