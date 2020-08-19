Short Interest in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Increases By 11.1%

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 10,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 1,034,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 464.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 823,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

UA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

