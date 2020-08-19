SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 702 Shares

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 702 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $14,622.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 264,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,338. The company has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. Analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SI-Bone by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after buying an additional 122,863 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth $16,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in SI-Bone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SI-Bone by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 226,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SI-Bone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

