SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. Sells 5,400 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SITE traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $124.89. The stock had a trading volume of 378,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $65,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

