Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Makes New $212,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. 129,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

