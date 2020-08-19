Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,424 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMTM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

Shares of MMTM stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $149.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.