Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,535 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after buying an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 1,049,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,530,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

