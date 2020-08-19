Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,688. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

