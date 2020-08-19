Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $152.45. 35,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,257. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

