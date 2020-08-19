Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 461 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

