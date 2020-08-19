Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 59 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.67. 34,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,142. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

