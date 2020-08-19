Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.10. 7,666,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

