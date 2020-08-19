Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $21,489,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $144,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $8,420,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. 122,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,070. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.