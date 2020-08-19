Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 35,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 434,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,368,810. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 205.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.