Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 99,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 112,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 242.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 432,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268,062. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.