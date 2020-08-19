Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 228,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,816. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

