Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,288,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,327 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,770,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.99. The stock had a trading volume of 140,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.21 and its 200 day moving average is $277.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

