Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,716,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,800. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.