Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. 73,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

