Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137,891 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 134,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. 298,488 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

