Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after purchasing an additional 137,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

AFL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 152,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,807. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

